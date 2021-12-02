Money & Investing Coronation cash flush but cautious Coronation has scooped much higher performance fees this year — but warns that we are at a cyclical market high B L Premium

Against the background of a 23% return from the JSE, Coronation Fund Managers has been able to achieve its best fee margin since 2014.

In the year to September 2021, it scored a 0.68% margin, of which 0.16% was earned from performance fees...