Coronation cash flush but cautious
Coronation has scooped much higher performance fees this year — but warns that we are at a cyclical market high
02 December 2021 - 05:00
Against the background of a 23% return from the JSE, Coronation Fund Managers has been able to achieve its best fee margin since 2014.
In the year to September 2021, it scored a 0.68% margin, of which 0.16% was earned from performance fees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now