Bell’s historic blunder
The company’s widely panned lowball buyout offer sank last week, in a victory for activists and minority investors
02 December 2021 - 05:00
Corporate history was made in SA on November 23.
That’s the day Bell Equipment announced that the company’s founding family trust was abandoning its controversial R10 a share offer to minorities because the independent expert from BDO appointed by the independent board did not find the bid fair or reasonable...
