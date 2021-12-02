Money & Investing AVI + Mondelez? No thanks, say investors What is AVI without its core Snackworks division? An unappetising sideshow, say analysts, as food giant Mondelez circles B L Premium

"Tea and coffee without any biscuits? That’s not a very attractive proposition," is how Sasfin senior equity analyst Alec Abraham views the prospect of AVI selling its snacks and biscuit business to Oreo cookie-maker Mondelez International.

Abraham pretty much summed up the almost total lack of enthusiasm for a possible deal within the SA investment community...