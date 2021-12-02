AVI + Mondelez? No thanks, say investors
What is AVI without its core Snackworks division? An unappetising sideshow, say analysts, as food giant Mondelez circles
02 December 2021 - 05:00
"Tea and coffee without any biscuits? That’s not a very attractive proposition," is how Sasfin senior equity analyst Alec Abraham views the prospect of AVI selling its snacks and biscuit business to Oreo cookie-maker Mondelez International.
Abraham pretty much summed up the almost total lack of enthusiasm for a possible deal within the SA investment community...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now