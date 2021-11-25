Investec’s inflection point
The bank is SA’s best performer over the past year — but without a boom in the UK or SA, it’s hard to see this run continuing
25 November 2021 - 05:00
After years in the wilderness, Investec has been the best-performing SA bank over the past 12 months.
The share prices of its UK-listed Investec Plc and its Joburg-listed Investec Ltd have doubled, while even the darling of the sector — Capitec — could "only" manage 34% growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now