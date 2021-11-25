the g spot
Barloworld’s phenomenal run
It’s been a long time since the shares of industrial veteran Barloworld sent pulses racing. But the stock has had a phenomenal run over the past year, gaining 101%, culminating in this week’s surge on the back of results that showed it parlayed a 22.5% rise in revenue from continuing operations to a 119% jump in operating profit, to R4.3bn. It’s also paying out a special dividend of R11.50 a share. The FM spoke to CEO Dominic Sewela.
Barloworld is still viewed as a cyclical company. Are these earnings the cyclical high … as good as it gets?..
