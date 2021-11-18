Money & Investing TFG’s mission to buy local, and make local TFG has made major strides to produce almost three-quarters of its clothes locally. It’s paid off B L Premium

Over the past six months, TFG has bought several businesses to bolster its local manufacturing base, but there are no plans to buy more in the immediate term, according to CEO Anthony Thunström.

The deals included House of Monatic, Trade Call Investments Apparel, Radeen Fashions and Playtex. The most recent acquisition was bedding brand Granny Goose and its associated manufacturer, Cotton Traders...