Blended learning, hybrid health care: Building bridges to a better future for all

It’s hard to believe that 18 months ago, a major pandemic turned the world upside down and resulted in unimaginable consequences. Overnight, we had to rethink learning, work and health care.

From the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, Cisco, the worldwide leader in IT and networking, has focused on a response and recovery plan. The company’s attention was channelled into health care and education due to the critical role these sectors play in society.

These industries are now rethinking the way they prioritise and invest in their IT infrastructure and how digital technologies can be used to empower professors, learners, administrators, doctors and patients.

Building bridges to the future of learning

Globally, more than 1.5-billion learners fortunate enough to access remote learning moved to online schooling platforms last year due to the pandemic.

Though education is returning to a semblance of normality, the impact of digital technologies on the sector cannot be ignored.

Today, education is at a critical turning point. This raises the question of how educational organisations can prepare for and prioritise investments in the future of learning.

Cisco believes that technology can be used to provide opportunities for all and bring about a future that is better and brighter than today.

Education must be more accessible and inclusive for students and educators. Students understand the value of joining class from anywhere. Virtual learning tools are also helping learners with ADHD, hearing or visual impairment, or unique learning styles.