Money & Investing

the g spot

Exciting ride ahead for Transaction Capital

BL Premium
18 November 2021 - 05:00 Giulietta Talevi

Transaction Capital shares took a breather this week after their 78% jump, year to date. But results for the year ended September were still astonishing: core headline earnings up 264% year on year and 27% on pre-pandemic 2019, with some dividend largesse to boot. The FM spoke to CEO David Hurwitz.

What could possibly go wrong?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now