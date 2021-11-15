Mitigated risk, meaningful returns: Structured products’ time has come

It was famed French novelist Victor Hugo who said that nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come, and as an investment tool, structured products certainly fit that description.

Once regarded as a niche product for a small group of investors, more and more financial advisers are finding structured products to be a powerful way of managing risk while delivering meaningful returns at the same time.

Brian McMillan, head of structured products at Investec Corporate and Institutional Banking, says advisers are increasingly turning to structured products as an integral part of a retirement portfolio.

Because many structured products are linked to foreign indices, they are a particularly useful way to help clients to build up the offshore component of their portfolio.

“And thanks to the capital protection mechanisms built into many structured products — most offer either full or substantial protection against market declines — they are a highly-effective tool for hedging risk for clients approaching retirement,” notes McMillan.