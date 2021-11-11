Money & Investing

Shareholder activist Dan Loeb stalks Johann Rupert

The arrival of aggressive share activist Dan Loeb at Johann Rupert’s Richemont may produce market fireworks

BL Premium
11 November 2021 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The prospect of a deep-pocketed and aggressive shareholder activist tilting against Johann Rupert has markets all aquiver.

Rupert, outspoken and opinionated, presides over three companies — Richemont, Remgro and Reinet Investments — that have steadily, rather than spectacularly, created enormous long-term wealth for shareholders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now