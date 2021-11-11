Shareholder activist Dan Loeb stalks Johann Rupert
The arrival of aggressive share activist Dan Loeb at Johann Rupert’s Richemont may produce market fireworks
11 November 2021 - 05:00
The prospect of a deep-pocketed and aggressive shareholder activist tilting against Johann Rupert has markets all aquiver.
Rupert, outspoken and opinionated, presides over three companies — Richemont, Remgro and Reinet Investments — that have steadily, rather than spectacularly, created enormous long-term wealth for shareholders...
