Shareholder activist Dan Loeb stalks Johann Rupert The arrival of aggressive share activist Dan Loeb at Johann Rupert's Richemont may produce market fireworks

The prospect of a deep-pocketed and aggressive shareholder activist tilting against Johann Rupert has markets all aquiver.

Rupert, outspoken and opinionated, presides over three companies — Richemont, Remgro and Reinet Investments — that have steadily, rather than spectacularly, created enormous long-term wealth for shareholders...