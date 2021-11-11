Money & Investing Redefine: a phoenix on the rise Redefine has stormed back with a lush dividend, but not everyone is enamoured of its tilt at Polish group EPP B L Premium

If you’re looking for an unlikely phoenix, property group Redefine appears to have flamed back into the market’s good books.

Not only has it decided to pay out all its distributable income via a dividend — after an 18-month hiatus — but it’s launched a bid to buy the shares of Polish mall owner EPP it doesn’t already own...