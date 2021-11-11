Redefine: a phoenix on the rise
Redefine has stormed back with a lush dividend, but not everyone is enamoured of its tilt at Polish group EPP
11 November 2021 - 05:00
If you’re looking for an unlikely phoenix, property group Redefine appears to have flamed back into the market’s good books.
Not only has it decided to pay out all its distributable income via a dividend — after an 18-month hiatus — but it’s launched a bid to buy the shares of Polish mall owner EPP it doesn’t already own...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now