Money & Investing How EOH plans to win over the sceptics EOH is finally back in the black, and signing on lots of new business. But stubborn debt has stalled its share rally B L Premium

Profitability and growth. It seems an obvious message for a company to punt but EOH has enjoyed neither since CEO Stephen van Coller was brought in to untangle the web of corrupt deals, slash debt and restore the tech firm’s shattered reputation.

By now, the misfortunes of the former JSE darling — whose shares once fetched R172 and are now trading more than 90% south of that — are well known...