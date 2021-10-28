New Pick n Pay CEO Boone’s got his hands full
Playing catch-up with Shoprite, dealing with riots, getting the Boxer push right: no small ask for Pick n Pay’s new CEO
28 October 2021 - 05:00
It might be telling that while Shoprite makes much of its trading profit margin right upfront, you have to wade through 12 pages of numbers before you get to Pick n Pay’s.
And a direct comparison is hardly flattering: Shoprite pulled off a 6.1% trading margin for the year ended July, but Pick n Pay remained a considerable laggard with just 2.3% at the half-year ended August. Once again, its shares lag its fiercest rival: Pick n Pay stock has gained 18% year to date, but Shoprite shares are up 37%...
