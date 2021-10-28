Money & Investing

New Pick n Pay CEO Boone’s got his hands full

Playing catch-up with Shoprite, dealing with riots, getting the Boxer push right: no small ask for Pick n Pay’s new CEO

28 October 2021 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

It might be telling that while Shoprite makes much of its trading profit margin right upfront, you have to wade through 12 pages of numbers before you get to Pick n Pay’s.

And a direct comparison is hardly flattering: Shoprite pulled off a 6.1% trading margin for the year ended July, but Pick n Pay remained a considerable laggard with just 2.3% at the half-year ended August. Once again, its shares lag its fiercest rival: Pick n Pay stock has gained 18% year to date, but Shoprite shares are up 37%...

