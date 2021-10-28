Money & Investing Is pricey Clicks still a bet for investors? The firm’s CEO reflects on his 28 years at the company — and says there’s no time to buy shares like the present B L Premium

It’s tempting to wonder if Clicks can continue its stellar performance, with another top-notch CEO leaving the business, especially a lifer like Vikesh Ramsunder.

While full-year operating profit, adjusted for the impact of July’s civil unrest, topped R3bn for the first time ever, its profit growth (up 8%) lagged the rise in turnover (up 10.2%). The single-digit increase may be evidence that Clicks’s unshakeable expansion is slowing...