Hulamin: on a roll, at last
Is Hulamin, ‘the worst run mill in the world’, about to be bought out, or just reaping the bumper aluminium price?
28 October 2021 - 05:00
Contrarian punters that have been banking on change finally coming to Hulamin are now firmly ensconced in the pound seats.
Hulamin’s share price has quadrupled this year from lows of close to 100c — initially backed by boom conditions in global aluminium markets and prospects of a weaker rand...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now