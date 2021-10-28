Money & Investing Hulamin: on a roll, at last Is Hulamin, ‘the worst run mill in the world’, about to be bought out, or just reaping the bumper aluminium price? B L Premium

Contrarian punters that have been banking on change finally coming to Hulamin are now firmly ensconced in the pound seats.

Hulamin’s share price has quadrupled this year from lows of close to 100c — initially backed by boom conditions in global aluminium markets and prospects of a weaker rand...