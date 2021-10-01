Choosing the right retirement fund for your business

CONTINUOUSLY CHANGING REGULATIONS

The same level of governance requirements applies to both types of funds and both sets of trustees have the same level of legal liability. However, a standalone fund usually does not have professional trustees, as they tend to be company employees. They are not experts on retirement regulation, investing or governance, yet they are expected to accept full responsibility for the retirement savings of their colleagues.

THE BEST USE OF EMPLOYEES’ TIME

A board made up of company trustees carries an often overlooked opportunity cost. It's harder to quantify, but significant. This includes the cost of time, skill, and other resources needed to run a standalone fun, which could instead be used to perform business-critical functions.

TEST THE MARKET

Administrators of standalone retirement funds will often try to convince clients to move to their own internal umbrella solution. While that may seem like the easy option, it’s not necessarily the right one. “Even within the same administrator, such a move is fairly comprehensive. You want to make sure that you’re really moving to the best umbrella fund for your employees’ needs – so be sure to test the market.”

CHOOSE YOUR INVESTMENTS CAREFULLY

Retirement savings need to be well-managed and appropriately invested in portfolios that will ensure long-term growth. In an umbrella fund, the fund’s flagship portfolios usually get the most attention, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the right choice for your members. While they typically are the best performing portfolios, you still have to be satisfied that that really is the case. If you’re in a standalone fund, look at your investment portfolio and find the best match in the umbrella fund you’re considering. It’s one of the best ways to do a like-for-like comparison.

TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO RESTRATEGISE

Moving from a standalone to an umbrella fund is an opportunity to step back and consider your set-up. There might be historical reasons for it. Use the opportunity to question what you need to do to put your members first. “In our retirement fund webinar, The Great Debate, a lot of the conversation was around flexibility and member choice. But the bottom line remains whether a fund offers the optimal retirement solution for your employees.”

SPEAKING OF CONTROL …

Ndlovu says: “Twenty years ago every business had security guards on the payroll. Over time we saw the rise of specialist companies that provide security services, and businesses were very happy to outsource that responsibility. Do they still have the same level of control? No. Are the guards on their payroll. No. Is the building secure? Yes.”

Whether in a standalone or an umbrella fund, the objective is the same: to ensure fund members get the right benefits when they retire and or exit, and to know that the fund is appropriately governed. “In securing that objective, what do you want to have control or influence over, and what are you comfortable with handing over to a specialist organisation that does this for a living?”

CONSIDER YOUR FUNDING ARRANGEMENTS

“There are more than 4,000 standalone funds in SA, so a typical large employer could have anywhere from three to eight different retirement funding arrangements,” says Ndlovu. “If, or when, you move to an umbrella, you’ll enjoy the benefits of economies of scale – and get maximum bang for your buck – by consolidating as many of those funding arrangements as possible into one umbrella.”

CHECK OUT THE SPONSOR

When you move to an umbrella fund, you choose both the solution and the sponsor, so it’s important to check up on the sponsor’s credibility and trustworthiness.

“Business is all about partnerships. One of the points we discussed in The Great Debate was companies that fear getting ‘stuck’ in an umbrella fund. The truth is, you can change whenever you like, but if you work on finding the right sponsor to partner with upfront, you won’t need to.”

This article was paid for by Old Mutual.