Changing its spots: why Sasol is going green

Sasol shares have rocketed 25% in the past week alone, taking this year’s gains to 107%. Sure, an oil price above $80 a barrel and a rand at R15 to the dollar are helping the petrochemicals group, but a series of much greater carbon emissions cuts, laid out to the market last week, means Sasol is no longer in any real danger of becoming uninvestable as SA’s second-largest CO² emitter. The FM spoke to CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

You’ve set out to cut emissions 30% by 2030, and to net zero by 2050, at an extra cost of between R15bn and R25bn. But how, practically, are you going to do this?..