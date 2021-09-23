Money & Investing Unbundled RMI a windfall for investors RMI’s unbundling is a windfall for investors, who now get pure access to Outsurance, the jewel in the crown B L Premium

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’ decision to unbundle its stake in Discovery (25%) and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) (27.3%) may have been a long time coming, yet the effect on RMI’s shares was electric.

As Abax portfolio manager — and RMI shareholder — Anthony Sedgwick points out, RMI was trading at a 29% discount to its sum of the parts until the announcement, which pushed the share price up almost 20% early this week...