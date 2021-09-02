Why Walmart’s staying

If you think you’ve got a tough boss, spare a thought for Massmart’s Mitch Slape, who needs to make good on parent Walmart’s $2.4bn investment in the retailer in 2011 (worth just $409m today). There was little lockdown flattery in its first-half numbers — sales up just 4.4% to R41.3bn amid an overall R1.07bn loss, even though trading profit came in 267% higher, at R444m. He spoke to the FM.

Have the results taken some pressure off you, as far as Walmart goes?..