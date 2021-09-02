Money & Investing Battle of the malls The platinum belt is booming for mall owners but in higher-end, big-city SA, rentals are falling B L Premium

Not all shopping centres are born equal, a fact that is becoming abundantly clear as JSE-listed mall owners try to navigate what is turning out to be a bumpy road to recovery.

SA’s retail property sector has been hard hit by on-off lockdown trading restrictions for the past 18 months. Shopping activity has been further curtailed by the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...