Money & Investing Shaking York Timber's tree The buy-in of consultancy A² has lit a fire under York Timber's long-lagging share price. But the board is not welcoming

Value instigating specialist A² Investment Partners’ efforts to shake the tree at undervalued forestry group York Timber are seemingly being frustrated at the boardroom table — at least for now.

Last month A² emerged as an influential shareholder at York after snapping up the remaining stake held in the business by private equity investor Lereko Metier. A² is headed by former Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) executive André van der Veen and former Coronation portfolio manager Adrian Zetler...