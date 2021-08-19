Shaking York Timber’s tree
The buy-in of consultancy A² has lit a fire under York Timber’s long-lagging share price. But the board is not welcoming
19 August 2021 - 05:00
Value instigating specialist A² Investment Partners’ efforts to shake the tree at undervalued forestry group York Timber are seemingly being frustrated at the boardroom table — at least for now.
Last month A² emerged as an influential shareholder at York after snapping up the remaining stake held in the business by private equity investor Lereko Metier. A² is headed by former Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) executive André van der Veen and former Coronation portfolio manager Adrian Zetler...
