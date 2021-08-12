Money & Investing Ooh la la, Lighthouse! The new-look Lighthouse Capital is looking to cash in on France’s post-Covid retail rebound BL PREMIUM

Would-be investors who shied away from Lighthouse Capital in the past because of its somewhat muddled strategy should take a fresh look at the rand hedge counter.

The company, formerly Greenbay Properties and formed out of the Resilient stable, previously owned a bunch of global listed infrastructure stocks and three directly held shopping centres — two in Portugal and one in Slovenia...