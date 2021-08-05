Money & Investing Venture capital: nothing ventured, or gained A sluggish effort from the local venture capital market means firms still aren’t getting the start-up boost they need BL PREMIUM

SA’s economy needs early-stage investing to recover, but according to this year’s "Venture Capital Industry Survey" by the Southern African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (Savca), the sector is stuttering along, worth less than R7bn.

This compares with a private equity (PE) sector, focused on late-stage developments and buyouts from the JSE, of almost R200bn...