Venture capital: nothing ventured, or gained
A sluggish effort from the local venture capital market means firms still aren’t getting the start-up boost they need
05 August 2021 - 05:00
SA’s economy needs early-stage investing to recover, but according to this year’s "Venture Capital Industry Survey" by the Southern African Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (Savca), the sector is stuttering along, worth less than R7bn.
This compares with a private equity (PE) sector, focused on late-stage developments and buyouts from the JSE, of almost R200bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now