Can BAT reignite the market? British American Tobacco has long been stuck in the doldrums. That may be about to change

Is British American Tobacco (BAT) offering investors one of the best entry points to buy in in years?

Lack of enthusiasm for this former portfolio bellwether is understandable: on the JSE, the share has lost close to 40% of its value over five years, thanks to a shrinking global cigarette market...