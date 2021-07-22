Money & Investing Is Standard’s swoop on Liberty 22 years too late? The bank has finally taken full control of problem child Liberty. But odds are even that its R10.6bn bid will do the trick BL PREMIUM

It’s been over two decades in the making, but Standard Bank’s long-awaited tilt at Liberty is still no guarantee that the bank and the insurer will, finally, be better together.

After all, it’s the "special relationship" that began 38 years ago — when Standard Bank CEO Henri de Villiers first joined the board of Donald Gordon’s 1957 start-up — that is partly responsible for Liberty losing its way against its peers...