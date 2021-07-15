Inside Dubai’s R12.7bn bid for Imperial Logistics
Imperial suitor DP World says it’s not unnerved by unrest, as SA Inc remains a cheap buffet for offshore buyers
15 July 2021 - 05:00
An unexpected swoop on Imperial Logistics from Dubai reinforces the view that local investors have missed a trick with SA’s cheap and profitable stocks — especially those with continent-wide scale.
The premium-priced DP World takeover offer comes hard on the heels of brewing giant Heineken taking a tilt at liquor group Distell. Though no formal offer has been tabled yet, the Distell share price suggests the brewer will be paying top dollar to latch onto Distell’s impressive SA and African footprint...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now