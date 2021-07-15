Money & Investing Inside Dubai’s R12.7bn bid for Imperial Logistics Imperial suitor DP World says it’s not unnerved by unrest, as SA Inc remains a cheap buffet for offshore buyers BL PREMIUM

An unexpected swoop on Imperial Logistics from Dubai reinforces the view that local investors have missed a trick with SA’s cheap and profitable stocks — especially those with continent-wide scale.

The premium-priced DP World takeover offer comes hard on the heels of brewing giant Heineken taking a tilt at liquor group Distell. Though no formal offer has been tabled yet, the Distell share price suggests the brewer will be paying top dollar to latch onto Distell’s impressive SA and African footprint...