Bob van Dijk unfazed by Beijing’s tech crackdown
Naspers CEO takes long-term view on regulation in China and elsewhere even when shares fall
15 July 2021 - 05:00
For the past two decades, manufacturing in the Far East has had a noticeable influence on the rest of the world.
But these days the regulations that are made in China send shockwaves all the way to Cape Town and Amsterdam...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now