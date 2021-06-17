Money & Investing Novus: Printing money at last A 232% jump in its share price, and talk of a smaller, cash-rich future, suggest the turnaround is no asset strip BL PREMIUM

Turnarounds are never as easy as they look, and the JSE is littered with tragic stories of a stout value underpin — such as sizable cash piles — being rapidly obliterated, either by strategic folly or operational ineptitude.

If the board, executive management and major new shareholders don’t see eye-to-eye on strategy, investors can be left high and dry as value and prospects recede rapidly...