Station House Sea Point launches Boutique Hotel 12J Investment Fund
The dynamic development in Sea Point is offering investment opportunities in its boutique hotel section
D2E Properties and Berman Brothers have partnered with trusted 12J investment manager Lucid Ventures to launch the Investec-approved Station House Boutique Hotel 12J Investment Fund. The investment opportunity is open until June 30 2021.
The Station House Boutique Hotel 12J Investment Fund comprises hotel suites from R2.615m including one basement parking bay, a furniture package, and a storage unit. Suites are 47m2 in size and all include generous balconies to enjoy the Sea Point landscape and surroundings.
D2E Properties director Robin Magid says, “There are 55 opportunities to invest, and buyers will be able to select a sectional title unit, which will become their asset at the end of the five-year investment period.
Appealing factors about this investment include:
- the upfront 12J tax deductions;
- no fund administration fees
- only 10% of the total investment is payable by June 30 2021;
- the balance of the 90% is payable by February 28 2022; and
- promising capital growth and yield opportunities.
Sara Reynolds, from Lucid Ventures says, “This exciting opportunity offers multiple benefits for investors of the Station House Boutique Hotel 12J Investment Fund. Hotel guests will have full access to all building facilities (including an iconic rooftop sky bar and restaurant, a fitness centre, rooftop pool, and street-level café-deli to name a few) and investors have the option to place their units back into the hotel managed rental pool after the five-year investment period. The internal rate of return is expected to exceed 15% over the life of the investment.”
Lucid Ventures, which developed the bespoke boutique hotel brand Home Suite Hotels, has been appointed as the hotel operator to manage everything required, allowing investors peace of mind in terms of standards and operational protocols.
Read the brochure here >>>
Contact Sara Reynolds from Lucid Ventures on sara@lucidventures.co.za or call +27(0)82-373-2218 to secure your investment and find out more before June 30 2021.
Click here for more information about Station House Sea Point.
