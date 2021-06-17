Magda Wierzycka’s return lifts eyebrows
The Sygnia founder's tenure as a non-executive was as short-lived as her strategic plans are numerous
17 June 2021 - 05:00
It took many by surprise when Magda Wierzycka returned to Sygnia last week as executive chair.
After all, it was only in March that she’d announced her plan to step down at the end of May as joint CEO of the group she founded in 2006, to take up a nonexecutive role...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now