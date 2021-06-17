Money & Investing Magda Wierzycka’s return lifts eyebrows The Sygnia founder's tenure as a non-executive was as short-lived as her strategic plans are numerous BL PREMIUM

It took many by surprise when Magda Wierzycka returned to Sygnia last week as executive chair.

After all, it was only in March that she’d announced her plan to step down at the end of May as joint CEO of the group she founded in 2006, to take up a nonexecutive role...