SA banks’ great escape from Covid
Business is looking brisk for SA’s banks, which have staged a powerful rally. But they need a second growth wave
03 June 2021 - 05:00
SA’s banks appear to have sidestepped Armageddon, and business — for now — is looking almost perky.
It means the FTSE/JSE banks index has shot up 53% over one year, outpacing the gains for the all share index, with the share price of individual banks like Capitec almost doubling...
