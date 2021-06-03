Money & Investing SA banks’ great escape from Covid Business is looking brisk for SA’s banks, which have staged a powerful rally. But they need a second growth wave BL PREMIUM

SA’s banks appear to have sidestepped Armageddon, and business — for now — is looking almost perky.

It means the FTSE/JSE banks index has shot up 53% over one year, outpacing the gains for the all share index, with the share price of individual banks like Capitec almost doubling...