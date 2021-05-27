Money & Investing IN FULL | Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts 2021 Survey remains the most comprehensive assessment of SA’s top investment researchers BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank SBG Securities has extended its market dominance in the annual Ranking the Analysts survey, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year.

It has won the overall award for the top-ranked research firm for the sixth consecutive year. RMB Morgan Stanley takes second place and Renaissance Capital is third — unchanged from 2020. ..