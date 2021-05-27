Money & Investing Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts 2021: sector tables More visual representations of the various sectors and analysts' rankings BL PREMIUM

The rankings in the tables below are drawn entirely from a confidential questionnaire process conducted with the domestic institutional clients of investment research and stockbroker firms. These tables are compiled by Intellidex for the Financial Mail.

Click below to page through the tables (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):..