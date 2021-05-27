Money & Investing Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts 2021: methodology The survey, conducted by Intellidex, is published annually BL PREMIUM

The rankings and other results presented in this survey are drawn entirely from a confidential questionnaire process conducted with the domestic institutional clients of investment research and stockbroker firms.

The structure of the survey is developed by the FM in conjunction with research house Intellidex. The survey is conducted through an online questionnaire process. The Intellidex team collects and analyses the results to determine the rankings and ratings...