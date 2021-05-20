Textainer: Sailing into calmer waters?
Textainer has had a monster run thanks to a global shipping boom. But former parent Trencor remains a frustrating play
20 May 2021 - 05:00
For longtime Trencor shareholders it might be the best of times and the worst of times.
Last week shareholders rejoiced as container leasing specialist Textainer, which was unbundled from Trencor in 2019, confirmed a long-awaited turnaround with record quarterly results...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now