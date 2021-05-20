Money & Investing Textainer: Sailing into calmer waters? Textainer has had a monster run thanks to a global shipping boom. But former parent Trencor remains a frustrating play BL PREMIUM

For longtime Trencor shareholders it might be the best of times and the worst of times.

Last week shareholders rejoiced as container leasing specialist Textainer, which was unbundled from Trencor in 2019, confirmed a long-awaited turnaround with record quarterly results...