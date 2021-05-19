REGISTER | Financial Mail's Top Analyst for 2021 to be announced online on May 25
SA's top analysts in institutional stockbroking to be recognised
The annual Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards, in partnership with Iress and JSE, awards SA’s top analysts in the institutional stockbroking industry.
Through the research provided by Intellidex, top analysts are announced in more than 40 different research sectors, while the best broking houses are named for sales, execution and overall research output.
The results of the 2021 Financial Mail Top Analysts Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 25 2021, followed by a special Ranking the Analyst report in the Financial Mail on Thursday, May 27 2021.
Join us online as we recognise SA's top analysts at the 2021 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards.
Date: Tuesday, May 25 2021
Time: 12pm
