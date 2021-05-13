Money & Investing Pick n Pay’s trash is Clicks’ treasure What was a headache for Pick n Pay will be a growth elixir for Clicks as it builds its dominance in the retail sector BL PREMIUM

Clicks’s tilt at Pick n Pay’s pharmacy business is all part of the health retailer’s efforts to get closer to its customers — literally.

That’s according to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, who has inked the company’s first corporate pharmacy acquisition...