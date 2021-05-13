Money & Investing Out of the Steinhoff ashes Pepco’s listing, in the works for a year now, offers shareholders a fast-growing asset with none of the parent’s taint BL PREMIUM

A break with the infamous Steinhoff name and the promise of cross-border expansion.

In a nutshell, that’s the premise of Pepco’s 442-page listing prospectus ahead of its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange later this month...