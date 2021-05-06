Money & Investing Equites: Safe as (ware)houses Equites has emerged unscathed from the pandemic, and a global e-commerce explosion bodes well BL PREMIUM

Results released this week by Equites Property Fund serve as a fresh reminder of why SA investors can’t afford to overlook the logistics sector.

Equites is the JSE’s only real estate investment trust (Reit) that invests solely in state-of-the-art logistics properties — warehouses and distribution centres used by retailers and e-commerce platforms to store goods before delivery...