Equites: Safe as (ware)houses
Equites has emerged unscathed from the pandemic, and a global e-commerce explosion bodes well
06 May 2021 - 05:00
Results released this week by Equites Property Fund serve as a fresh reminder of why SA investors can’t afford to overlook the logistics sector.
Equites is the JSE’s only real estate investment trust (Reit) that invests solely in state-of-the-art logistics properties — warehouses and distribution centres used by retailers and e-commerce platforms to store goods before delivery...
