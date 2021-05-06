Money & Investing Allan Gray’s eight Covid investment lessons Much of 2020’s market performance seems surreal now. There are valuable lessons to be drawn, says Allan Gray BL PREMIUM

You may be hard-pressed to find many happy memories of 2020, but as far as investing goes, there’s much to be gleaned from last year’s white-knuckle markets ride.

Most of all, says value investment house Allan Gray, the year was instructive in "how we react and handle ourselves and our investments in times of crisis"...