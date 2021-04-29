Money & Investing Is Clicks losing its shine at last? Clicks has long defied the gloom that has dogged SA’s retail sector. But an unbroken growth run is finally slowing BL PREMIUM

Is Clicks’s mighty run as SA’s best-performing retailer finally over?

While the group showed strong growth in health and beauty sales as well as its distribution business United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD), it lost market share in pharmacy as independent operators forged ahead during the pandemic, according to its interim results to February, released last week...