Absa's 'snake pit': who wants the job now? Does Mminele's exit suggest the bank has fumbled transformation? It says no, but finding a new CEO will be tough

Absa, says a longtime analyst of the bank, "has always been a bit of a snake pit".

That much appears clear, thanks to a spectacular blow-up between its executives and CEO Daniel Mminele, who stepped down by mutual agreement with the board last week, less than 16 months into the role...