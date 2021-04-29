Absa’s ‘snake pit’: who wants the job now?
Does Mminele’s exit suggest the bank has fumbled transformation? It says no, but finding a new CEO will be tough
29 April 2021 - 05:00
Absa, says a longtime analyst of the bank, "has always been a bit of a snake pit".
That much appears clear, thanks to a spectacular blow-up between its executives and CEO Daniel Mminele, who stepped down by mutual agreement with the board last week, less than 16 months into the role...
