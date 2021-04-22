EOH: the big shrink continues
The former IT darling might be a radically smaller version of itself, but it's profitable and finally winning new deals
22 April 2021 - 05:00
Technology group EOH continues to shrink, but the IT services group is finally back in profit.
Still, the company has a stubborn pile of debt to shift — R1.8bn according to its latest results — and the sale of "good" assets means the jury’s still out as to its growth prospects after three harrowing years of a clean-up under CEO Stephen van Coller...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now