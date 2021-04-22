Money & Investing EOH: the big shrink continues The former IT darling might be a radically smaller version of itself, but it's profitable and finally winning new deals BL PREMIUM

Technology group EOH continues to shrink, but the IT services group is finally back in profit.

Still, the company has a stubborn pile of debt to shift — R1.8bn according to its latest results — and the sale of "good" assets means the jury’s still out as to its growth prospects after three harrowing years of a clean-up under CEO Stephen van Coller...