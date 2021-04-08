A lesson in courting private equity
The state is keen to see more private equity make its way into public projects. But the industry’s not buying it — yet
08 April 2021 - 05:00
It comes as no surprise that the government is courting the private equity industry in its quest to find investors in infrastructure.
The industry had almost R185bn under management at the beginning of 2020, having grown from R159bn two years before...
