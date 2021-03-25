Money & Investing Zero to R500m since 2006 — the story of Yuppiechef Savvy dressers know how to mix cheap brands with high-end items. So too do the yuppie chefs among us BL PREMIUM

Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden were web designers with backgrounds in technology, online marketing and brand-building, but they wanted to sell products and not just their time.

After an initial foray into bug zappers and flags (Smith’s mom was their first customer), they realised the market was craving a specialist kitchenware retailer...