Aspen regains its swagger
With radically reduced debt and Covid vaccine manufacturing capability, Aspen has regained some of its former swagger
18 March 2021 - 05:00
Entrepreneur and Aspen founder Stephen Saad feels vindicated in his quest to expand and build the sterile capacity that allows him to produce Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on the African continent.
Saad told investors during the pharma group’s first-half results webinar that its Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) production facility was built with vaccines in mind. As a result, no adjustments to the manufacturing site have been necessary, in contrast with other plants abroad that have had to retool their facilities to make Covid-19 vaccines...
