Aspen regains its swagger With radically reduced debt and Covid vaccine manufacturing capability, Aspen has regained some of its former swagger

Entrepreneur and Aspen founder Stephen Saad feels vindicated in his quest to expand and build the sterile capacity that allows him to produce Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on the African continent.

Saad told investors during the pharma group’s first-half results webinar that its Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) production facility was built with vaccines in mind. As a result, no adjustments to the manufacturing site have been necessary, in contrast with other plants abroad that have had to retool their facilities to make Covid-19 vaccines...