Squeezing Walmart's lemon Massmart's Mitchell Slape is fixing the retailer — but a dividend payday is some way off

Massmart may have wrong-footed some naysayers this week, but a return to dividends will be a long way off given how much the retailer owes parent Walmart.

Massmart’s shares spiked a cool 20% on Monday to close at R54.10, and rallied again on Tuesday despite posting a R1.8bn loss for the year ended December 27...