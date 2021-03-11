Squeezing Walmart’s lemon
Massmart’s Mitchell Slape is fixing the retailer — but a dividend payday is some way off
11 March 2021 - 05:00
Massmart may have wrong-footed some naysayers this week, but a return to dividends will be a long way off given how much the retailer owes parent Walmart.
Massmart’s shares spiked a cool 20% on Monday to close at R54.10, and rallied again on Tuesday despite posting a R1.8bn loss for the year ended December 27...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now