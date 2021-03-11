FirstRand’s cloudy crystal ball
SA’s banks — now releasing results — were surprisingly resilient in 2020. But don’t expect a credit-led growth boom
11 March 2021 - 05:00
FirstRand’s decision to slash its provisions for bad debt may help set the bank apart as a rare dividend payer this results season.
But the big question for investors is what will follow a surprisingly strong six months to end-December?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now