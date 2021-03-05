Easy Crypto is a fast and secure cryptocurrency retailer in SA

Easy Crypto is the country’s first crypto broker to offer a 100% funds safety guarantee on every order. From the moment Easy Crypto receives your funds until the order is sent out, there's no risk of losing your hard-earned money. This is just one of the reasons why it's trusted and used by more than 100,000 South Africans, New Zealanders and Australians.

Easy Crypto makes the process easy. You place an order for your crypto, pay for it and it's delivered to your wallet in minutes. No need to fund your account or learn how to trade on complicated crypto exchanges.

Easy Crypto is also non-custodial, which means it does not hold your rand or digital currency. When your rand payment is received for your order your cryptocurrency is immediately sent straight to your wallet, so your funds are always in your control.

You can learn how to set up your own wallet on your mobile or PC by watching the quick 10-minute YouTube video. You should be able to get set up and place your first small trial order (minimum R400) and send your crypto to your own wallet in less than 30 minutes.

Easy Crypto's simple, straightforward process

Find financial freedom on Easy Crypto's new, exciting investment channel. The Auto-Buy order function, allows you to set up a recurring order that will be scheduled to your preference. Auto-buy is a set-and-forget strategy allowing you to “dollar cost average” your investment. Once set up you can make regular payments from your bank account whenever you like, and receive your coins delivered straight into your wallet, without having to log in to your Easy Crypto account. With more than 100 different digital currencies and no hidden fees, you can buy 24/7 and have the support on hand if you need it.

Easy Crypto also sells stable coins USDT, USDC, TUSD and BUSD should you wish to de-risk your rand exposure, all while keeping stable coins in your own wallet under your control.

Educational resources are available to help you broaden your knowledge on the latest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Get familiar with the jargon used, or the different currencies and wallets available. The Easy Crypto team is always available to help you get the most of your investment. Stay on the pulse with the latest crypto and defi news from SA and around the globe.

Why wait any longer to take advantage of this new asset class ——take control of your financial future and open an account with Easy Crypto, the trusted, reliable bitcoin and cryptocurrency retailer.

For more information, visit the Easy Crypto website.

This is intended as general information only and not personalised advice or recommendations. The information presented was up to date at time of writing. Every investment involves risk and you should always do your own research and consider your risk appetite before you invest.

This article was paid for by Easy Crypto.