Money & Investing Woolworths: Bring on the athleisure Woolies has embraced the athleisure trend. That, and a debt clean-up Down Under, make for a perkier half year BL PREMIUM

Woolworths is getting its businesses in Australia to stand up independently, but there’s still no clarity as to whether David Jones is a keeper.

"It would be remiss of me not to consider all options available to us," says Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini, who had two major fixes on his hands when he took over a year ago: transform the SA fashion business and sort out Australian department store chain David Jones...